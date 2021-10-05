ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Oct 05, 2021
Palm oil rose over 1pc as polls show tightening Sept stockpile

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose over 1% on Monday, closing near a record high hit last week as polls show a slight decline in September stockpile and a slow output rise.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 81 ringgit, or 1.8%, to 4,586 ringgit a tonne, after declining nearly 2% in the previous session.

Palm oil stockpiles at the world's second largest producer likely fell 0.36% to 1.87 million tonnes as skyrocketing exports offset an uptick in production, a Reuters poll showed.

Production is seen rising 2.8% to 1.75 million tonnes, while exports likely surged 39.8% to 1.63 million tonnes.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1%. The Dalian exchange is closed until Thursday for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives launched its new East Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Futures contract on Monday, providing investors with an avenue for price discovery of the market in East Malaysia.

Oil was steady ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained.

