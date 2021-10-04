ANL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.76%)
ASC 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.93%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
GGL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
JSCL 19.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.44%)
PACE 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PAEL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.21%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TRG 161.31 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.88%)
UNITY 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
WTL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.08%)
BR100 4,696 Decreased By ▼ -10.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,542 Decreased By ▼ -19.35 (-0.09%)
KSE100 44,767 Decreased By ▼ -105.15 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,547 Decreased By ▼ -61.42 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Oil fell on Monday ahead of an OPEC+ supply policy meeting that may decide whether a recent rally in prices can be sustained as the world fitfully recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude was down 24 cents or 0.3% at $79.04 per barrel by 0143 GMT. It rose 1.5% last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. US oil dropped by 27 cents or 0.4% to $75.61, after rising for the past six weeks.

Oil prices have risen amid supply disruptions and recovering global demand, pushing Brent last week to an almost three-year high above $80.

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Risk appetite has been "boosted by growing confidence in a strong pick up in global growth ... as investors are focused on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting", ANZ Research said in a note.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is scheduled to meet later in the day.

The group is facing pressure from some countries to produce more to help lower prices as demand has recovered faster than expected in certain parts of the world.

OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing cuts. But four OPEC+ sources told Reuters recently that producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged.

The earliest any increase would take place would be November since OPEC+'s last meeting has decided October volumes.

The oil price rally has also been fuelled by an even bigger increase in gas prices that have spiked 300% and are trading around $200 per barrel in comparable terms, prompting switching to fuel oil and other crude products for generating electricity and other industrial needs.

OPEC+ Russia Brent crude Oil ANZ Research oil us

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

PTI govt to launch its 'mega' socio-economic programme today

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

PM says govt to probe all those named in 'papers'

Tarin for allowing import of 50,000MT of sugar despite opposition

Cabinet to direct Nepra to reconsider its KE decision

Taliban hold victory rally; five killed in blast

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: EU

Read more stories