BoK launches plantation drive

03 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber organized a plantation drive in collaboration with Peshawar Development Authority at Central Park, Regi Model Town, Peshawar as per PM Imran Khan’s Clean & Green Pakistan initiative.

Chief guest Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Health and Finance Minister KP, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD & CEO BoK and Ammara Khan, DG PDA graced the occasion and planted saplings of Olive, Chirpine and Moringa along with other senior officials of the Bank of Khyber and Peshawar Development Authority.

Speaking on the occasion MD & CEO BoK Muhammad Ali Gulfraz stressed upon the importance of tree plantation as a counter measure in controlling environmental pollution and committed, that the Bank of Khyber will continue to organize such drives as our contribution towards the national clean and green initiative.

A large number of the Bank of Khyber’s staff and general public especially women participated in the plantation activity.—PR

