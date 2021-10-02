Sept SPI decreases 0.10pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended September 30, 2021 recorded a decrease of 0.10 percent due to decline in the prices of some food items including tomatoes (12.57 percent), onions (6.75 percent), bananas (3.67 percent), wheat flour bag (2.33 percent), sugar (1.73 percent), gur (0.92 percent), moong (0.71 percent), chillies powdered (0.57 percent), maash (0.27 percent), and pulse gram (0.26 percent) was observed, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 12.97 percent with most of the items increased, mainly electricity for Q1 (57.92 percent), LPG (55.16 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (40.40 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (38.82 percent), cooking oil 5-liter (38.06percent), mustard oil (37.87percent), chicken (36.97percent), chilies powder (34.95 percent), gents sandal (33.37percent), eggs (25.62percent), and gents sponge chappal (25.13percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (50.52percent), moong (29.75percent), potatoes (26.69 percent), and onions (21.66percent).

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 157.19 percent during the week ended September 23, 2021 to 157.04 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.23 percent, 0.22 percent, 0.18 percent, 0.15 percent, and 0.03 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased, and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

