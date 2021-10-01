ANL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.7%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.44%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.3%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
TRG 160.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Australia shares drop as weak metal prices, Fed woes hit miners, financials

Reuters 01 Oct 2021

Australian shares fell nearly 2% on Friday, weighed down by heavyweight miners and financials, as risk appetite took a hit on continued fears over inflation and budget wrangling in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.7% to 7,216.50 by 0043 GMT, set for its worst week since Aug. 20, and a fourth consecutive weekly decline. The benchmark rose 1.88% on Thursday.

Global stock markets continued to fall, as inflation fears persisted and expectations grew that the US Federal Reserve would tighten policy in the coming months.

Domestic financial stocks fell as much as 2.6%, on track to post their worst session in over 3 months, with the big four banks losing between 1.8% and 2.7%.

Miners fell 1.3%, tracking copper prices lower as power constraints in top consumer China triggered worries over demand.

The heavyweight mining trio, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals fell between 1.5% and 2.7%.

Tech stocks fell 0.8%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, and were on track for their worst weekly session in over four months. EML Payments, down 2.6%, followed by Megaport, losing 1.8% led losses on the index.

Gold stocks, however, rose 1.8% as bullion prices jumped more than 2% on weaker dollar. AngloGold Ashanti and Geopacific Resources were the top performers on the bechmark, gaining 7% and 6.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks fell 1.9%, with Santos down 3.9%, leading losses, followed by Oil Search, down 3.2%.

Eslwhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% at 29,360.29, while S&P E-minis futures were up 0.27%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX50 index fell 0.4% to 13,225.5.

Australian shares

