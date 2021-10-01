ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
'Bubble-weary' Gayle pulls out of Indian Premier League

AFP Updated 01 Oct 2021

DUBAI: West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has pulled out of the Indian Premier League with "bubble fatigue" and will instead focus on this month's T20 World Cup.

The big-hitting 42-year-old batsman played two out of three matches for Punjab Kings since the big-bucks tournament resumed in the United Arab Emirates last month.

Gayle left the team hotel because of "bubble fatigue" accumulated over the months playing franchise and international cricket during the coronavirus pandemic, Kings said in a statement.

Gayle said he wished to "mentally recharge and refresh myself".

"I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

On Wednesday, Gayle released the music video of his new single "Punjabi Daddy" with the self-styled "Universe Boss" sporting traditional Indian dress and shaking a leg to the catchy tune.

Players in world cricket have often needed to restrict themselves to strict bio-bubbles because of the coronavirus.

West Indies giant Pollard celebrates 300 T20 scalps

They frequently have to stay within the confines of their team hotel and often cannot mingle with anyone outside, even on non-match days.

Some players have opted out, including Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and David Warner pulling out of The Hundred tournament earlier this year.

The IPL has also been hit by withdrawals, with Josh Hazlewood and Liam Livingstone staying away over similar reasons.

Kings head coach Anil Kumble said the team respected Gayle's decision and "desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup" starting on October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

Punjab, who were due to play Kolkata Knight Riders later Friday, are sixth in the table in the eight-team IPL.

Gayle scored 193 runs from 10 matches this season at an average of 21.44.

West Indies Chris Gayle IPL2021

