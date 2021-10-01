ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
Jamal Mir elected PAA Chairman

01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: In the annual Elections for 2021-2022 of Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) Ahmed Jamal Mir of Prestige Communications was elected unopposed as Chairman of the association.

Numan Nabi Ahmed of The Brand Partnership was elected Senior Vice Chairman along with Muhammad Zeeshan Khan of TNI Communications as Vice Chairman. Mahmood Parekh of MCM, Usman Atiq Butt of Interlink and Rizwan Ashraf of Velocity were elected Chairman of PAA Zones A, B and C. Javed Qadeer of Marksman was elected secretary Finance.

The newly elected Chairman, Ahmed Jamal Mir thanked all members for reposing their confidence in him. He assured them that the new team with the support of the PAA members will work towards creating a positive change and growth in the industry. Especially in the current situation due to the pandemic, he assured them that the PAA will play its role to the fullest to overcome these challenges and enhance the image of the Advertising industry and the country.

Other members elected to the Executive Committee include: Anis Thaver (G H Thaver), Imran Irshad (M&C Saatchi), Fahd Khan (Manhattan Communicati-ons), Mian Mobeen Shaffat (Oak Media), Ahmed Hussain Kapadia (Synergy), Sara Fatima Koraishy and Faiza Nadeem (Midas Communications).—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Advertising Association Ahmed Jamal Mir Numan Nabi Ahmed Anis Thaver

