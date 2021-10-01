ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
Markets

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report 01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 172.50
Open Offer     Rs 173.50
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

