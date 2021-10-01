Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 172.66 168.75 GBP 232.36 227.06 EUR 200.36 196.16 JPY 1.5434 1.5083 SAR 46.08 44.94 AED 47.02 46.24 =================================

