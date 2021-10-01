Currency notes: exchange rates

Markets
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 172.66 168.75
GBP 232.36 227.06
EUR 200.36 196.16
JPY 1.5434 1.5083
SAR 46.08 44.94
AED 47.02 46.24
