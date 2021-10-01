A conversation with Jordi Forniés - Director of Emerging Markets for APAC at Facebook

“Dedicated to increasing our support to the SMB sector of Pakistan.”

Dr. Jordi Forniés is a Spanish business executive, entrepreneur, fine artist, and music composer based in Singapore since 2013. His broad education covers a Ph.D. in Chemistry, an MA in the Direction of Marketing and Communication, two MFA, and an MA in Music Composition for Media. As a Marketing professional, Jordi has a broad experience that covers both traditional and digital media. He started working in a global CPG company as a marketing science expert and broadened his experience covering areas like brand advertising and media management. In 2011, he began his work at Facebook as Director of Media Solutions for South Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and in 2013 as the APAC Client Solutions Director. In 2018, he started his current position as Regional Director for the APAC Emerging Markets.

BR Research: Do you see a future for Pakistan where the digital industry is stable and is contributing to the economy on a continuous basis?

Dr. Jordi Forniés: The digital industry, which includes fintech, start-ups, small-medium businesses operating on digital platforms, have been consistently contributing to the economies worldwide. In Pakistan, digital growth was observed during the pandemic, especially when companies and small and medium businesses (SMBs) had to rethink their operations. The industry is slowly but surely moving towards sustainability and there is no doubt that digital access has opened up a multitude of avenues for earning income and contributing to the economy.

Along with businesses, the digital industry is also dependent on framework and regulations which ensure the contribution is taken into account for the economy. Without the right frameworks, any growth will go unaccounted for. Pakistan has been on the right path of building these frameworks since the past few years. With major stakeholders being a part of the journey, the digital industry will soon become a consistent contributor to the economy.

BRR: With Facebook's experience in small and medium businesses (SMB), what have been Facebook’s initiatives in Pakistan to facilitate and promote them?

JF: Facebook has been an advocate and champion for small medium businesses. We have initiated several projects which extend support to SMBs. We have also paid close attention to the burst in small medium businesses due to the availability of digital platforms. With Facebook, people have been given an avenue which allows them the freedom of growth and exploration for their businesses. We started the SheMeansBusiness project in Pakistan in 2018, with a multitude of initiatives under the umbrella. With the arrival of SheMeansBusiness, we have trained more than 9000 women entrepreneurs; we have also provided online and offline training to women entrepreneurs, along with providing financial training to women. Majority of the efforts have been concentrated on the rural areas in Pakistan. This allows for us to pay attention to our core mission of providing training and technical literacy to women who need the support.

Facebook also releases a Small Medium Businesses report every year. The report allows for small medium business owners to gain insights from all over the world, and make changes to their business models accordingly. To support the small medium business by providing insights through our Facebook for Business platform. There are several different trainings which can be taken by entrepreneurs, and implement them in the operations of their business.

We evaluate the state of SMBs across the world on the following parameters: Closure rate, Sales and Revenues, Use of Digital Tools, and Employment. Pakistan has ranked the highest in both use of digital tools and employment. 17 percent of the SMBs in Pakistan surveyed responded by saying they will be going forward with the digital tools adapted during the pandemic. When asked if the SMBs would rehire their laid off/furloughed employees; 41 percent of the SMBs in Pakistan responded with a yes. This shows the growth of the SMB ecosystem in Pakistan.

Understanding the potential of Pakistan’s market for Facebook, we also designed an Authorised Sales Partner program. This has made it easier for businesses to troubleshoot their advertising issues in relation to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. They help advertisers and agencies achieve their business goals by providing local assistance, strategic direction and expertise across the family of Facebook products. All partners are vetted, trained and educated by Facebook to ensure quality service.With our ProsperPakistan program we highlight the journeys of the SMBs who have done exceptionally well, while maintaining their service quality. During the times of pandemic, when the world had gone into lockdown, these businesses were striving to survive. The courageous paths they took to ensure survival is a source of inspiration to all of the aspiring business owners.

We are dedicated to increasing our support in different manners to the SMB sector of Pakistan, by providing exposure to different skill sets. One of the ways in which we do this is through the Blueprint Certification exams. These credentials are awarded to individuals who demonstrate advanced level proficiency in various aspects of digital marketing with Facebook products. This allows for local advertisers as well as individuals to expand their skill set and achieve their goals.

The SheMeansBusiness is an initiative by Facebook to facilitate the growth of women entrepreneurs across Pakistan through partnerships. In 2021, we introduced 'Business Resiliency Training Through Financial Education' to help women entrepreneurs cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find more details of the program at the website: https://shemeansbusinessfb.com/pakistan/

BRR: What is driving Facebook's interest in Pakistan’s small and medium businesses, besides a young population?

JF: Pakistan is a large populated market. We have watched it morph from a small consumer base to a large consumer base. Over time, we have also been well received by the users of our platforms. Our initiatives, our projects, as well as new releases of our platforms are embraced with open arms by Pakistan. There has been much conversation about the changes that can be visibly seen in the behaviour of users of digital platforms. The growth in small medium business has been tremendous. Coupled with the rising number of female entrepreneurs, we can see that the users are looking for ways to expand and gain exposure. With our history of innovation, we are more than excited to share our expertise of the connectivity ecosystem with these industries excelling in Pakistan.

The Global State of Small Businesses report showcases the confidence of the SMBs in their business continuity: 50 percent of SMBs thought they would operate for 6 more months, while 36 percent thought they would operate for the coming 12 months. This shows their confidence and the assurity of business continuity in Pakistan. With such passion visible in the business owners, it is not easy to stay away. Keeping this in mind, it is also important to note that Pakistani SMBs have been ranked amongst the best in continuing the use of digital tools for their businesses e.g. ELO and Airlift to name a few. This showcases a forward thinking mentality on the owners’ part. Facebook’s interest is easily generated with such thinking visible to the world. We always look forward to extending our support for the SMB industry in Pakistan through various training opportunities, and exposure to skills.

BRR: Is the launch of Facebook Marketplace an extension of these beliefs? What does the marketplace offer differently than other online platforms in terms of costs, service etc?

JF: We’ve seen that many people are already coming to Facebook in Pakistan to buy and sell, and we want to make that process easier. In response to this, we rolled out Marketplace to people to provide an easy, convenient way to buy and sell locally.

Buying things on the Marketplace is simple. To get there, look for the Marketplace icon in the Facebook app or visit facebook.com/marketplace. From there you'll be able to browse listings that interest you. You can adjust the listings that appear by sorting by distance, date listed or category. You can also use the search box to find exactly what you’re looking for. You don't have to download another app or set up a new account in order to buy and sell. And you can reach people in your local community and find unique items for sale.People are selling directly to each other, and payment happens off of Facebook in any way the buyer and seller agree.

BRR: With the rise of digital marketing and the significant role of social media in it, where do you think Pakistan stands with respect to other countries in the region? What sectors, if any, do you think are ahead in digital marketing?

JF: Pakistan is on the right track to take their industries digital. While there may have been delays due to difference in demand and supply, the marketing industry along with others has been quick to respond to the demands of the consumer/stakeholders.

Pakistan has made great strides in the digital marketing industry. Where a few years ago only a few agencies/companies were operating in the industry, there are now a multitude of smaller, boutique agencies working in digital marketing specifically.

Individuals have brought to Pakistan innovative ways to depict their clients' stories on digital platforms. Due to this boom, social media platforms have joined hands with local partners as their authorised sales partners. This speaks volumes about the growth potential of the industry in the country. Along with this, there have been a great number of Pakistani digital marketers who have been recognized globally for their campaigns and creativity.

Subsequently, we published a report Global State of Small Business - September 2021, which stated that use of digital tools for running SMBs has increased from 81% to 88%. Of this percentage, the highest in ranking are Egypt standing at 19 percent with Ireland and Pakistan standing at 17 percent. This speaks of the leaps and bounds made by digital tools in the SMB sector in Pakistan.

BRR: Pakistan has embarked its journey for Digital Pakistan under the present government with multiple initiatives underway. What are the pain points and crucial areas that need to be addressed and initiatives that need to be taken to make this journey successful?

JF: We are seeing that digital transformation is essential to pandemic recovery and are happy to see the government investing in this area. With the arrival of COVID-19, the world has realized the importance of digital connectivity. We cannot ignore the need of being connected through digital platforms. The 2021 Inclusive Internet Index - an annual study conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit and commissioned by Facebook - reported that overall Pakistan ranks in the bottom quartile of the index and second to last in the Asia region. While access to internet services has increased in recent years, there remains significant challenges with usage as only one-third of households have internet connectivity. One of the main challenges being faced is the presence of a robust fibre broadband network. For these challenges to be minimised, it is crucial that the players in the industry come together and work as one. There should not be a discrepancy between policy makers, investors, and suppliers. With the support of a cohesive aim, this challenge can be tackled easily.

Facebook is focused on closing the digital divide which involves deep partnerships with the local ICT ecosystem to solve the three main challenges of availability, affordability and relevance. Together with partners, Facebook is always exploring new ways to bring fast, reliable internet to those without it and will continue to explore opportunities to host more seminars around the subject of connectivity in Pakistan.

BRR: With your experience, could you highlight the steps needed to increase the scalability and sustainability of the startups ecosystem in Pakistan - especially now that there is a case of rising foreign investment in local startups?

JF: Pakistan offers great potential for digital entrepreneurship owing to its huge youth population and growing tech industry. About 73 percent of the population in Pakistan uses mobile phones but only 25 percent of households have access to the internet. Online connectivity is starkly skewed in terms of gender but the high gender access gap presents an opportunity for platforms like Facebook to drive connectivity and digital literacy for youth, women and businesses.

As a diverse social media platform, we have been actively working in the country to prepare women to enhance their role by getting digital skills and strengthening opportunities for growth. For the current year's budget, it has been requested under the Companies Act, to recognize start-ups. With this, it will become considerably easier for startups to start their journey. Apart from this, there is also the issue of connectivity. A smooth, affordable internet connection for everyone ensures that tech startups are able to sustain their businesses. With the support of the government of Pakistan and our local partners, Facebook aims to broaden the connectivity landscape ensuring that the startup ecosystem of Pakistan flourishes as well.

BRR: What are your plans for Pakistan over the next couple of years?

JF: Currently it is a challenging time for the entire world battling the pandemic once this settles, the coming future looks encouraging for Pakistan. Currently there is lots that is happening with technology startups especially in the fintech and ecommerce space taking center stage in the country. Our plans in Pakistan for the next couple of years would be to support this business growth - whether it is within the tech ecosystem or within traditional businesses. The launch of our Authorized Sales Partner program was our first step to demonstrate our commitment in providing a localising service experience to our customers in Pakistan. We intend to expand on this with a focus on business and economic growth in Pakistan.