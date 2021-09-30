ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W Sahara

AFP 30 Sep 2021

LUXEMBOURG: The EU’s top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals that had allowed Morocco to export farm products and fish to the bloc from the disputed Western Sahara, a ruling hailed by the Polisario independence movement.

Morocco, a key trading partner with the 27-member European Union, views the Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the Polisario, recognised internationally as the representative of the Sahrawi people, has long sought independence there.

The EU’s Court of Justice ruled that the deals, allowing exports from the former Spanish colony as well as the rest of Morocco, had been signed “without the consent of the people of Western Sahara”, adding that the Polisario’s status allowed it to bring complaints against the bloc. Therefore they had “infringed the European Union’s obligations in the context of its relations with Morocco under EU and international law,” it said. In conclusion, the ruling annulled EU-Moroccan agreements “amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement”, it said. The accords will however remain in place for two months in order to “preserve the European Union’s external action and legal certainty over its international commitments”, it ruled.

Morocco controls around 80 percent of the territory and has offered autonomy, while insisting it must retain sovereignty. At stake are an overland route to West African markets, plentiful phosphate resources and rich Atlantic fisheries along the territory’s 1,100-kilometre (680-mile) coastline.

The Polisario’s EU envoy Oubi Bachir welcomed the ruling, tweeting that it was “A great victory for the Sahrawi people!” After the court ruling, Morocco and the European Union issued a joint statement underlining that their trade partnership would continue. “We remain fully mobilised to continue the cooperation between the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco, in a climate of serenity and commitment,” the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said.

