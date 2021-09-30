Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 29.09.2021 VALUE 29.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1183% PA 0.6318% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA
For 12 months -0.0140% PA 0.8610% PA
For 2 Years -0.0140% PA 1.3610% PA
For 3 Years -0.0140% PA 1.6110% PA
For 4 years -0.0140% PA 1.8610% PA
For 5 years -0.0140% PA 1.9860% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 29.09.2021 VALUE 29.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1628% PA 0.5873% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.0988% PA 0.6513% PA
For 12 Months 0.0881% PA 0.9631% PA
For 2 Years 0.0881% PA 1.4631% PA
For 3 Years 0.0881% PA 1.7131% PA
For 4 years 0.0881% PA 1.9631% PA
For 5 years 0.0881% PA 2.0881% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 29.09.2021 VALUE 29.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3059% PA 1.0559% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2856% PA 1.0356% PA
For 12 Months 0.2424% PA 1.1174% PA
For 2 Years 0.2424% PA 1.6174% PA
For 3 Years 0.2424% PA 1.8674% PA
For 4 years 0.2424% PA 2.1174% PA
For 5 years 0.2424% PA 2.2424% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 29.09.2021 VALUE 29.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1812% PA 0.5688% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA
For 12 Months 0.1847% PA 0.6903% PA
For 2 Years 0.1847% PA 1.1903% PA
For 3 Years 0.1847% PA 1.4403% PA
For 4 Years 0.1847% PA 1.6903% PA
For 5 years 0.1847% PA 1.8153% PA
========================================================
