ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto market rebounds as consumer staple stocks gain

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.26 points, or 0.28%, at 20,231.4
Reuters Updated 29 Sep 2021

Canada's main stock index bounced back from a one-week low touched in the previous session on Wednesday, boosted by consumer staple and industrial stocks.

At 9:59 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.26 points, or 0.28%, at 20,231.4.

"Stock markets around the world have been trying to bounce back from yesterday's selloff but have only been able to claw back some of their losses," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Technology stocks gained 0.3%, after marking their worst session since November, tracking the Nasdaq index.

Toronto stock retreats as technology, mining shares drag

Limiting gains on the main index, healthcare stocks fell 1.2%, with pot producers Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp leading declines.

Canadian equities have come under pressure in September, after seven straight months of gains, as fears of a slowing economic recovery rattled investors' appetite for risky assets.

Energy shares fell 0.2% and are set to snap a five-day winning streak on weaker crude.

Domestic producer prices fell by 0.3% in August from July on lower prices for softwood lumber, Statistics Canada said.

Highlights

Teck Resources Ltd and Converge Technology Solutions Corp were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.

Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 50.51 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index S&P/TSX index

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto market rebounds as consumer staple stocks gain

KSE-100 suffers one of 2021's worst falls

Govt has failed to prove corruption allegations: Shehbaz

PM tasks FIA to investigate those who stole funds from road construction projects

Rupee's decline continues, hits new low against dollar

Export target of $38 billion set for FY22: Razak Dawood

Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell: document

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pakistan cricket chief quits, board says after tour chaos

Pak-China need to work together to counter disinformation: Chinese foreign ministry

Read more stories