ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Toronto stock retreats as technology, mining shares drag

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 202.49 points, or 0.99%, at 20,260.93
Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday, as technology stocks tracked a slide in the US tech-heavy Nasdaq, while a 1% drop in gold prices weighed on miners.

At 9:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 202.49 points, or 0.99%, at 20,260.93, and was on course for its worst session in over a week. Mining and technology sectors led the declines.

Technology stocks fell 2.3% and were on course for their third consecutive session in losses, tracking the Nasdaq index, with the sector heavyweights coming under pressure from a surge in bond yields.

Meanwhile, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.7% as gold prices extended losses, falling 1% on a stronger dollar and US Treasury yields.

The two-year US Treasury yield surged to 18-month highs.

Energy boost lifts Toronto shares; tech stocks weigh

Canada's benchmark stock index is still down about 1.3% so far in September after seven consecutive months of gains on concerns of a stunted global economic recovery.

"What we're seeing today is again the continuation of the big rotation from growth to value, and that's good for Canada because it has got more energy, materials, banks and less tech," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Further losses were limited by the energy sector, which gained 1.7% and was the only major sub-sector index in gains, as oil prices climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday boosted by a tighter supply and firm demand outlook.

The financials sector, which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, slipped 0.5%.

Highlights

Aurora Cannabis Inc, fell 3.7% after it missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd fell 8.7%, the most on the TSX, as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is set to buy the miner in a stock deal valued at C$13.51 billion.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

