Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 18 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,379, while 554 new cases emerged when 14,781 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement here on Tuesday, said that 18 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,379 that makes 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 14,781 samples were tested which detected 554 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,995,665 tests have been conducted against which 456,108 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.8 percent or 427,607 patients have recovered, including 1314 overnight Murad said that currently 21,122 patients were under treatment; of them 20,634 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centres and 453 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 414 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 554 new cases, 193 were detected from Karachi, including 63 from South, 59 from East, 31 from Korangi, 19 from Central, 11 from West, and 17 from Malir. Hyderabad reported 141 cases, Shikarpur 26, Tharparkar 23, Jamshoro and Sukkur 17 each, Badin 16, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan 14 each, Thatta 13, Naushero Feroze and Umarkot 12 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Ghotki and Jacobabad 10 each, Mirpurkhas eight, Kashmore three, and Dadu one.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021