Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0946% PA 0.6554% PA
For 12 months -0.0204% PA 0.8546% PA
For 2 Years -0.0204% PA 1.3546% PA
For 3 Years -0.0204% PA 1.6046% PA
For 4 Years -0.0204% PA 1.8546% PA
For 5 Years -0.0204% PA 1.9796% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1636% PA 0.5864% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1046% PA 0.6454% PA
For 12 Months 0.0891% PA 0.9641% PA
For 2 Years 0.0891% PA 1.4641% PA
For 3 Years 0.0891% PA 1.7141% PA
For 4 Years 0.0891% PA 1.9641% PA
For 5 Years 0.0891% PA 2.0891% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3084% PA 1.0584% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2876% PA 1.0376% PA
For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA
For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA
For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA
For 4 Years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA
For 5 Years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA
For 12 Months 0.1865% PA 0.6885% PA
For 2 Years 0.1865% PA 1.1885% PA
For 3 Years 0.1865% PA 1.4385% PA
For 4 Years 0.1865% PA 1.6885% PA
For 5 Years 0.1865% PA 1.8135% PA
========================================================
