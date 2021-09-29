Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0946% PA 0.6554% PA For 12 months -0.0204% PA 0.8546% PA For 2 Years -0.0204% PA 1.3546% PA For 3 Years -0.0204% PA 1.6046% PA For 4 Years -0.0204% PA 1.8546% PA For 5 Years -0.0204% PA 1.9796% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1636% PA 0.5864% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1046% PA 0.6454% PA For 12 Months 0.0891% PA 0.9641% PA For 2 Years 0.0891% PA 1.4641% PA For 3 Years 0.0891% PA 1.7141% PA For 4 Years 0.0891% PA 1.9641% PA For 5 Years 0.0891% PA 2.0891% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3084% PA 1.0584% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2876% PA 1.0376% PA For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA For 4 Years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA For 5 Years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 28.09.2021 VALUE 28.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA For 12 Months 0.1865% PA 0.6885% PA For 2 Years 0.1865% PA 1.1885% PA For 3 Years 0.1865% PA 1.4385% PA For 4 Years 0.1865% PA 1.6885% PA For 5 Years 0.1865% PA 1.8135% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021