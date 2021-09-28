ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
LNG price rally could boost oil demand

Reuters Updated 28 Sep 2021

LONDON: The rally in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices has widened the gap with oil prices and could boost oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day (bpd) on average over the next two quarters, according to research by consultancy Rystad Energy.

The average LNG price for November delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $26.50 to $27 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week, up around 10% from the previous week.

Post-COVID economic recovery in Asia has pushed up demand and there have been supply issues in some regions.

Rystad said the rally in LNG has widened the economic incentive to switch to oil from natural gas in power generation.

Asia's liquid-burning capacity for power generation has declined over the past 10 years, but is still around 100 gigawatts (GW), mostly in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the consultancy said.

Palm reverses losses on costlier crude oil, up over 1%

Asia's current oil consumption for power generation fluctuates at around 900,000 bpd, which leaves a monthly unused and available oil-burning capacity of more than 550,000 bpd.

As the continent is expected to add 400,000 bpd on average in the next six months, utilization of the oil-burning infrastructure will surge.

"This is a significant increase for Asia, when looking at its current oil-to-power use. From a global oil balance perspective too, this would be a significant shift, and it provides support to the current rally in oil prices," said Claudio Galimberti, senior vice president on Rystad Energy's oil markets team.

As Asian natural gas prices are currently forecast to go up and stay well above $20 per mmBtu over the coming Northern Hemisphere winter, there is clear upside for oil demand in this region - unless the oil price were to increase even faster and cause the price spread to LNG to narrow, he added.

Oil markets climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply and firm demand outlook, but power shortages in China which hit factory output tempered the rally.

Oil prices liquefied natural gas LNG price

