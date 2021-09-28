People urged to take preventive steps against dengue virus

ISLAMABAD: Following surge in dengue virus cases and three deaths reported in the federal capital, the health authorities have urged the citizens to take preventive measures against dengue virus, which is rapidly spreading across the country.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the dengue fever is spreading in various parts of Islamabad, wherein, so far a total of 217 cases have been reported, of which 10 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Dengue fever claimed one life in Islamabad on Monday, taking the death toll in the capital to three in the federal capital. According to authorities, 30 dengue cases were registered in the federal capital on Sunday.

Dr Zaeem Zia, DHO Islamabad has issued dengue alert, urging the people to take following preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus: (i) Wear long sleeves, (ii) use repellents and avoid going outside after sunset, (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass, and garbage piles, (iv) avoid self-medication and seek doctor's advice, and (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

Dr Zia said that the district health administration has deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control.

He said that he himself has visited field along with teams and engaged with community for creating awareness on dengue and monitor surveillance.

"We make sure that all houses are covered following the standard instructions that helps us to stop spread of dengue. The District Health Office is personally monitoring the anti-dengue drive which is already in full swing in Islamabad under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in Islamabad."

He said that lady health workers were performing duties in the federal capital and have been deputed to create awareness and they are doing all the surveillance.

According to the latest figures, 70 more people in Karachi have contracted the fever as the disease continues to spread its tentacles in the port city, taking the tally to 300 patients. The death toll from dengue in Sindh has reached five.

So far, 916 patients with dengue fever were reported in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including of which 214 in Nowshera, 187 in Bunair, 179 in Peshawar, and 124 in Khyber district. In Punjab, during the past 24 hours, a total 90 fresh dengue cases were reported taking the provincial toll to 1,082. Lahore has reported most of the cases, wherein, 905 people have fallen prey to the virus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021