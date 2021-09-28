KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 10:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30 First Al-Noor Modaraba 28-09-2021 16:00 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00 Altern Energy Limited 28-09-2021 14:30 Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 14:30 Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 15:00 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30 Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 11:30 BIPL Securities Limited 28-09-2021 11:00 Nishat Chunian Limited 28-09-2021 11:30 Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 13:15 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:30 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 13:00 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00 786 Investments Limited-Open end 28-09-2021 11:00 786 Investments Limited 28-09-2021 11:00 Pioneer Cement Ltd 28-09-2021 11:30 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00 First UDL Modaraba 29-09-2021 12:00 Pak Datacom Limited 29-09-2021 11:30 Shahtaj Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00 J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:00 Power Cement Limited 29-09-2021 15:00 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:30 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:00 Arif Habib Limited 29-09-2021 17:00 Fecto Cement Limited 29-09-2021 11:30 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30 Pakistan Services Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30 IBL Healthcare Limited 29-09-2021 12:00 Karam Ceramics Ltd 29-09-2021 16:00 Bawany Air Products Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00 First Capital Investments Ltd-Open end 29-09-2021 12:00 AKD Investment Management Ltd-Open end 29-09-2021 16:00 First National Bank Modaraba 29-09-2021 16:30 AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 30-09-2021 13:00 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 30-09-2021 14:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 30-09-2021 15:00 Din Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 14:30 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 30-09-2021 14:30 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 15:00 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 30-09-2021 12:00 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 30-09-2021 16:00 First Habib Modaraba 30-09-2021 11:00 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd 30-09-2021 11:30 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00 Saif Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00 Diamond Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 14:00 Crescent Fibres Ltd 30-09-2021 10:30 Arshad Energy Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00 Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 15:30 Zephyr Textile Mills Limited 30-09-2021 12:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 01-10-2021 17:30 Arpak International Investments Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 14:30 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00 Grays Leasing Limited 01-10-2021 10:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00 GOC (Pak) Limited 01-10-2021 15:30 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 01-10-2021 14:30 First Paramount Modaraba 01-10-2021 10:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 01-10-2021 10:00 Sitara Energy Limited 01-10-2021 15:00 Ghani Glass Limited 01-10-2021 11:00 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 02-10-2021 14:30 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 02-10-2021 17:00 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 02-10-2021 14:30 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 02-10-2021 11:30 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 04-10-2021 10:00 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 04-10-2021 15:30 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 04-10-2021 16:00 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 04-10-2021 14:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 06-10-2021 11:30 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 07-10-2021 10:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021