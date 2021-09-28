ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Globe Textile Mills Ltd               28-09-2021    10:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd     28-09-2021    10:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba                28-09-2021    16:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd      28-09-2021    11:00
Altern Energy Limited                 28-09-2021    14:30
Image Pakistan Limited                28-09-2021    14:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd            28-09-2021    15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd              28-09-2021    11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd              28-09-2021    10:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited                28-09-2021    11:30
BIPL Securities Limited               28-09-2021    11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited                28-09-2021    11:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited             28-09-2021    13:15
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd          28-09-2021    12:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd               28-09-2021    13:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd             28-09-2021    12:00
786 Investments Limited-Open end      28-09-2021    11:00
786 Investments Limited               28-09-2021    11:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd                    28-09-2021    11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd              28-09-2021    12:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                  28-09-2021    11:00
First UDL Modaraba                    29-09-2021    12:00
Pak Datacom Limited                   29-09-2021    11:30
Shahtaj Textile Mills Ltd             29-09-2021    12:00
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd              29-09-2021    11:00
Power Cement Limited                  29-09-2021    15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd              29-09-2021    11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd                  29-09-2021    11:00
Arif Habib Limited                    29-09-2021    17:00
Fecto Cement Limited                  29-09-2021    11:30
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd            29-09-2021    12:30
Pakistan Services Ltd                 29-09-2021    12:30
IBL Healthcare Limited                29-09-2021    12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd                    29-09-2021    16:00
Bawany Air Products Ltd               29-09-2021    12:00
First Capital
Investments Ltd-Open end              29-09-2021    12:00
AKD Investment
Management Ltd-Open end               29-09-2021    16:00
First National Bank Modaraba          29-09-2021    16:30
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end          30-09-2021    13:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd           30-09-2021    14:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd          30-09-2021    15:00
Din Textile Mills Ltd                 30-09-2021    14:30
The Organic Meat Company Ltd          30-09-2021    14:30
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd               30-09-2021    11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd              30-09-2021    15:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd       30-09-2021    11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                  30-09-2021    12:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba              30-09-2021    16:00
First Habib Modaraba                  30-09-2021    11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd                 30-09-2021    11:00
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd  30-09-2021    11:30
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd             30-09-2021    12:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd                30-09-2021    12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd               30-09-2021    11:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd        30-09-2021    12:00
Diamond Industries Ltd                30-09-2021    14:00
Crescent Fibres Ltd                   30-09-2021    10:30
Arshad Energy Ltd                     30-09-2021    11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd        30-09-2021    15:30
Zephyr Textile Mills Limited          30-09-2021    12:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd              30-09-2021    09:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd                 01-10-2021    17:30
Arpak International Investments Ltd   01-10-2021    11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd              01-10-2021    14:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd        01-10-2021    11:00
Grays Leasing Limited                 01-10-2021    10:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd           01-10-2021    11:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                     01-10-2021    15:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited            01-10-2021    14:30
First Paramount Modaraba              01-10-2021    10:00
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation Ltd              01-10-2021    10:00
Sitara Energy Limited                 01-10-2021    15:00
Ghani Glass Limited                   01-10-2021    11:00
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd              01-10-2021    11:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd        02-10-2021    14:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd                  02-10-2021    17:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd        02-10-2021    14:30
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd               02-10-2021    11:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd             04-10-2021    11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                  04-10-2021    10:00
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd      04-10-2021    15:30
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd   04-10-2021    16:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                   04-10-2021    11:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd            04-10-2021    14:00
Olympia Mills Limited                 04-10-2021    11:00
Hafiz Limited                         06-10-2021    11:30
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba       06-10-2021    11:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd               07-10-2021    10:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

