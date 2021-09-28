Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
28 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 10:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba 28-09-2021 16:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Altern Energy Limited 28-09-2021 14:30
Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 14:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 28-09-2021 10:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 11:30
BIPL Securities Limited 28-09-2021 11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited 28-09-2021 11:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2021 13:15
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 13:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00
786 Investments Limited-Open end 28-09-2021 11:00
786 Investments Limited 28-09-2021 11:00
Pioneer Cement Ltd 28-09-2021 11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 28-09-2021 12:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 28-09-2021 11:00
First UDL Modaraba 29-09-2021 12:00
Pak Datacom Limited 29-09-2021 11:30
Shahtaj Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:00
Power Cement Limited 29-09-2021 15:00
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 11:00
Arif Habib Limited 29-09-2021 17:00
Fecto Cement Limited 29-09-2021 11:30
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30
Pakistan Services Ltd 29-09-2021 12:30
IBL Healthcare Limited 29-09-2021 12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd 29-09-2021 16:00
Bawany Air Products Ltd 29-09-2021 12:00
First Capital
Investments Ltd-Open end 29-09-2021 12:00
AKD Investment
Management Ltd-Open end 29-09-2021 16:00
First National Bank Modaraba 29-09-2021 16:30
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 30-09-2021 13:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 30-09-2021 14:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 30-09-2021 15:00
Din Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 14:30
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 30-09-2021 14:30
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 15:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 30-09-2021 12:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 30-09-2021 16:00
First Habib Modaraba 30-09-2021 11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd 30-09-2021 11:30
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 12:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 14:00
Crescent Fibres Ltd 30-09-2021 10:30
Arshad Energy Ltd 30-09-2021 11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 30-09-2021 15:30
Zephyr Textile Mills Limited 30-09-2021 12:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 01-10-2021 17:30
Arpak International Investments Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 14:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00
Grays Leasing Limited 01-10-2021 10:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00
GOC (Pak) Limited 01-10-2021 15:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 01-10-2021 14:30
First Paramount Modaraba 01-10-2021 10:00
Pakistan National
Shipping Corporation Ltd 01-10-2021 10:00
Sitara Energy Limited 01-10-2021 15:00
Ghani Glass Limited 01-10-2021 11:00
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 01-10-2021 11:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 02-10-2021 14:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 02-10-2021 17:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 02-10-2021 14:30
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 02-10-2021 11:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 04-10-2021 10:00
Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 04-10-2021 15:30
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 04-10-2021 16:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 04-10-2021 11:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 04-10-2021 14:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 06-10-2021 11:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 07-10-2021 10:00
