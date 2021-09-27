ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Swedish electric car maker Polestar plans $20-bn IPO

AFP 27 Sep 2021

STOCKHOLM: Electric car maker Polestar, controlled by Sweden's Volvo Cars and its Chinese owner Geely, said Monday it plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York, with an expected valuation of $20 billion (17 billion euros).

Polestar, a European competitor to Tesla, said in a statement that the funds from the initial public offering (IPO) would be used to "help fund significant investment in the expansion of its products, operations and markets to create a leading company in the rapidly growing global premium electric vehicle market."

While Polestar has only produced two models since being set up in 2017, the valuation would place the Swedish brand just behind giant Nissan, and ahead of carmakers Renault and Subaru.

Tesla, in turn, is the highest-valued carmaker in the world, with a market capitalisation of over $750 billion.

The listing will be carried out by combining Polestar with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Gores Guggenheim, set up by US investment firms The Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Electric car sales surge as Europe's climate targets bite

The newly formed company would be named Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited.

Founded by Volvo and Geely four years ago, Polestar sold only 10,000 vehicles in 2020, but is aiming to expand rapidly and is targeting annual unit sales of around 290,000 by 2025.

Currently, the carmaker sells the Polestar 2 model and plans to launch the Polestar 3 next year and expects to be present in 30 countries by 2023.

The $20-billion valuation is equivalent to three times the targeted revenue in 2023 and 1.5 times the expected sales in 2024, the company said.

Together with battery maker Northvolt, the company is the Swedish flagship in the electric car sector.

In addition to Volvo and Geely, the company's shareholders include US film star Leonardo DiCaprio.

electric car Swedish electric car maker Polestar

Comments

1000 characters

Swedish electric car maker Polestar plans $20-bn IPO

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

SC dismisses petitions seeking presidential form of govt

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Pakistan’s fintech Oraan raises $3m

Heavy rainfall, strong winds hit Karachi

Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

TOMCL gets $1m contract for supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia

Power projects: Banks are put off financing by rising circular debt

Read more stories