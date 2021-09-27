ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
ASC 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
ASL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.42%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.15%)
FFBL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.53%)
GGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
NETSOL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.63%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.48%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-3.29%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.66%)
WTL 2.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -81.64 (-1.73%)
BR30 21,717 Decreased By ▼ -602.79 (-2.7%)
KSE100 44,684 Decreased By ▼ -389.05 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,600 Decreased By ▼ -142.16 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Australian shares hit over 1-week high as energy, bank stocks shine

  • The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.7% to 7,395.9 as at 0110 GMT, its highest since Sept. 17
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

Australia shares hit a more than one-week high on Monday, boosted by heavyweight banking and mining stocks on strong commodity prices over the weekend, though losses in tech and healthcare capped gains.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.7% to 7,395.9 as at 0110 GMT, its highest since Sept. 17.

Miners rose as much as 1.6%, led by Mineral Resources Ltd jumping 4.4%, followed by Lynas Rare Earths Ltd advancing 2.9%, after iron ore futures gained more than 4% on Friday.

Global miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gained between 1.4% and 4%.

Financials climbed 1.1%, led by top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 1.9%, followed by IOOF Holdings Ltd gaining 1.9%.

Energy index rose 1.8% led by a 2.5% jump in Beach Energy, followed by Woodside Petroleum gaining 2.5% as oil prices rose for a third week in a row to a near three-year high on Friday on global output disruptions.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries jumped as much as 4.8%, after the drugmaker received a non-binding proposal from Sigma Healthcare, valuing it at A$773.5 million ($561.4 million), rivalling an offer from Wesfarmers.

Bucking the trend, healthcare firms were down 1.5%, with CSL Ltd dropping as much as 2.1%.

Technology stocks fell more than 0.7%, with heavyweights NEXTDC Ltd and Afterpay Ltd shedding 5.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04% to 13,254.1.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.28% at 30,334.51.

