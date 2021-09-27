More urban forests planned for Karachi

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed for setting up urban forests at Kidney Hill, Clifton, Empress Market and other places in Karachi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an Urban Forest, a joint venture between Parsi Institute and 'I am Karachi', he said that in order to make Karachi green, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is taking steps in collaboration with private institutions.

He said that this city belongs to all and it is the responsibility of all to play their role in making the megacity green. "If every citizen plants a sapling, Karachi will be green."

We pledge 5,000 plants for the Parsi Institute for their urban forest. Planting is not difficult but taking care of plants is the most important task, he said.

On this occasion, Umbrian Thompson and the management of Karachi Parsi Institute welcomed the Administrator Karachi who also planted a sapling.

