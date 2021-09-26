ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Sherpao flays govt for its 'failure' to check price hike

Amjad Ali Shah 26 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has chided the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for paying lip service instead of taking steps to control inflation.

Speaking at a press conference at Utmanzai village in Charsadda district on Saturday, he said the rapid increase in the prices of the daily use items, including sugar, cooking oil, ghee and pulses had made life miserable for the people.

On the occasion, Major Saeed Khan (retd) announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

"It is strange that being the Prime Minister, Imran Khan is holding the mafias responsible for the unchecked inflation. Why doesn't he take action against them?" he asked.

Criticizing the government for putting pressure on the chief election commissioner, Aftab Sherpao said the PTI rulers wanted to prevent the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from deciding the foreign funding case.

About Imran Khan's recent visit to Dera Ismail Khan, he said the government was dragging its feet to work on the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal.

He rejected the announcement by the Prime Minister regarding the bifurcation of South Waziristan into two districts. He said the number of people living below the poverty line had rapidly grown in the PTI government owing its ill-conceived policies. This government has miserably failed to tackle joblessness and provide relief to the people and has instead pushed millions into poverty, he added.

The QWP leader said though the PTI was in power in the centre as well as in KP, it failed to safeguard the interests of the province. The people are fed up with the rulers and wanted to see an end to this hybrid government, he added.

