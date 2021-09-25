Qureshi briefs UNGA president, UN secretary general about India's human rights violations

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid and United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres of the human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The FM held separate meetings with President Shahid and Secretary-General Guterres on the sidelines of the UNGA's 76th session. During his meeting with the UNGA president, Qureshi underscored the need for urgent action to address the prevailing dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

He also called for the continued political and economic engagement of the international community to end the decades-long conflict.

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

During their meeting, Qureshi and Guterres exchanged views on developments in the region and on other issues of common concern, in particular Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi also presented a comprehensive dossier to the secretary-general detailing serious and widespread human rights violations, crimes against humanity and genocide perpetrated by India in IIOJK.

He also urged Guterres to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The FM also called for pressurising India to achieve self-determination for the Kashmiri people, APP reported.

The foreign minister also briefed the UN chief about Pakistan’s assistance in the safe evacuation and relocation of UN and international staff from Kabul. Qureshi called on the international community to take immediate steps to provide immediate humanitarian and financial assistance to Afghanistan.

"The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for the work of the United Nations, particularly in its successful presidency of United Nations Economic and Social Council and in UN peace operations," a statement by the UN said.