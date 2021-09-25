ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Betel nuts worth Rs69m seized

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Enforcement on Friday seized a substantial quantity of betel nuts worth Rs 69 million in separate raids at SITE Area. According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were transporting a substantial quantity of betel nuts to the factories.

Reacting to this information, a team of MCC, Enforcement conducted a road chase and seized a huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts. Afterward, a strategy has been devised to conduct a crackdown against the factories where the smuggled betel nuts are being processed so on curtail its demand and minimize the risks posed to the staff at the hands of the mafia involved in this illicit business.

On September 18, 2021, the anti-smuggling organization of the Collectorate conducted an operation in SITE Area, Karachi after fulfillment of all legal formalities and recovered 1,920 number of PP bags containing foreign origin betel nuts, weighing 48,000 kilograms and 200 cartons of sweet supari, weighing 6,000 kilograms.

The entire value of seized smuggled goods is Rs 54 million. Similarly, on September 21, another raid was conducted at the SITE Area and recovered 358 PP bags containing foreign origin betel nuts, weighing 15,300 kilograms valuing Rs 15.3 million. FIRs against the owners of the factories were lodged accordingly.

The Collectorate stated that the factories involved in such practices were being monitored closely and an instant action would be taken against them if they were found processing the smuggled betel nuts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

