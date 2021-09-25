Betel nuts worth Rs69m seized

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Enforcement on Friday seized a substantial quantity of betel nuts worth Rs 69 million in separate raids at SITE Area. According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were transporting a substantial quantity of betel nuts to the factories.

Reacting to this information, a team of MCC, Enforcement conducted a road chase and seized a huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts. Afterward, a strategy has been devised to conduct a crackdown against the factories where the smuggled betel nuts are being processed so on curtail its demand and minimize the risks posed to the staff at the hands of the mafia involved in this illicit business.

On September 18, 2021, the anti-smuggling organization of the Collectorate conducted an operation in SITE Area, Karachi after fulfillment of all legal formalities and recovered 1,920 number of PP bags containing foreign origin betel nuts, weighing 48,000 kilograms and 200 cartons of sweet supari, weighing 6,000 kilograms.

The entire value of seized smuggled goods is Rs 54 million. Similarly, on September 21, another raid was conducted at the SITE Area and recovered 358 PP bags containing foreign origin betel nuts, weighing 15,300 kilograms valuing Rs 15.3 million. FIRs against the owners of the factories were lodged accordingly.

The Collectorate stated that the factories involved in such practices were being monitored closely and an instant action would be taken against them if they were found processing the smuggled betel nuts.

