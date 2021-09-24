ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.63%)
FFBL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.74%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
FNEL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.55%)
GGL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.99%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.73%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.53%)
MDTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.42%)
MLCF 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.74%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
PAEL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.22%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.8%)
UNITY 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.79%)
WTL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.38%)
BR100 4,714 Decreased By ▼ -19.59 (-0.41%)
BR30 22,315 Decreased By ▼ -487.75 (-2.14%)
KSE100 45,075 Decreased By ▼ -222.22 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,748 Decreased By ▼ -62.16 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
JPMorgan goes 'underweight' EM currencies as China risks rise

Reuters 24 Sep 2021

LONDON: Investment bank JPMorgan turned 'underweight' on emerging market currencies on Friday, warning a slowdown of China's economic growth, troubles in its property sector and less supportive global monetary policy were all growing risks.

"EM growth concerns from COVID-19 drags are receding but risks that China's growth slowdown along with property sector drag will impact EM more broadly have risen," the bank's analysts said in a note.

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

"The Fed stance does not help EM either," they added. "EM currencies cannot rely on a dovish Fed, with the best of global liquidity conditions likely behind us."

JPMorgan analysts downgraded the entire Chinese property sector last week and have warned there could be as many as 11 defaults by riskier, 'high-yield' Chinese firms.

JPMorgan China's economic growth

