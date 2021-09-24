US oil may gain more into $73.96-$75.03 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may gain more into a range of $73.96 to $75.03 per barrel, as it has managed to break above a resistance at $73.17.

The break confirmed an extension of an upward wave C towards $75.03. Another projection analysis on a small wave (c) from $69.67 reveals a similar target of $75.25.

A correction from the current level may be limited to $72.46.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.