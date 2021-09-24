ANL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
ASL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
FFBL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.87%)
GGL 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.1%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
JSCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
KAPCO 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.4%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.99%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-4.87%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.55%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PTC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
UNITY 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
WTL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.7%)
BR100 4,731 Decreased By ▼ -1.6 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,684 Decreased By ▼ -118.05 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,167 Decreased By ▼ -130.07 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By ▼ -46.17 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
US oil may gain more into $73.96-$75.03 range

  • The break confirmed an extension of an upward wave C towards $75.03
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may gain more into a range of $73.96 to $75.03 per barrel, as it has managed to break above a resistance at $73.17.

The break confirmed an extension of an upward wave C towards $75.03. Another projection analysis on a small wave (c) from $69.67 reveals a similar target of $75.25.

A correction from the current level may be limited to $72.46.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

