ANL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
ASC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.87%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.49%)
GGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.52%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.47%)
MDTL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.26%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-4.95%)
PACE 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
POWER 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.73%)
UNITY 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
WTL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (0.14%)
BR30 22,745 Decreased By ▼ -57.02 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,253 Decreased By ▼ -43.78 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

Reuters 24 Sep 2021

Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Friday, extending gains into a fourth straight session, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, with strong commodity prices likely boosting miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 14.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1% higher at 7,370.2 on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 13,305.9 in early trade.

