Indus Motor Company to increase production by 20pc by 2022

Recorder Report Updated 24 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has planned to increase production capacity a further 20 percent by April 2022.

Talking to a group of selected journalists, CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “To meet the increasing demand, the IMC is striving to increase production capacity by further 20 percent till April 2022.”

He said that the recently announced $100 million investment was completely for Hybrid vehicles localised production while an additional $30 million would be spent on plant expansion, hoping that Hybrids would help the government to achieve its all macroeconomic and environmental goals.

Moreover, he said that infrastructure was ready for hybrid vehicles in the country and it would generate jobs through localisation.

“Hybrid vehicles will save up to 50 percent fuel directly impacting the carbon footprint and carbon emission,” he added. Jamali further said that it was IMC’s ideal target to launch every new model with a 50 percent hybrid share in the future.

Talking about the increasing car prices, he said that it was difficult to hold prices as exchange rate, freight charges and raw material cost have increased manifold.

“These factors really affect the car prices, which are beyond the control of manufacturers,” said Jamali.

