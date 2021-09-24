Pepsi joins hands with PCB as title partner of National T20

LAHORE: Pepsi has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as title partner of the National T20 tournament, which commenced at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB and Pepsi have a long-standing, time-tested partnership which will flourish further with the National T20 title partnership. The indomitable spirit of Pepsi and Pakistan cricket will be evidenced in this tournament which is in sync with Pepsi’s commitment towards promoting cricket in Pakistan.

The first 18 games of the tournament will be played in Rawalpindi while the last 15 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket.

Moreover, tickets for the National T20 are available for sale. In order to encourage vaccinated cricket fans from all walks of life, the tickets have been kept at a highly affordable price. The tickets for the National T20 range between Rs 500 to Rs 50, a PCB spokesman, said.

The tournament will showcase the best of Pakistan’s T20 talent with the entire 18 member ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad (including the three travelling reserves) featuring for the six participating sides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021