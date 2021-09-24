Nutshell Conference Group & Martin Dow host LIIBS

ISLAMABAD: Nutshell Conferences Group in collaboration with Martin Dow hosted the 4th edition of Pakistan’s largest corporate summit ‘Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit’ at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The conference titled ‘Leadership for New Economic Realities’ brought together thought leaders, decision and policy makers not only from the private and public sector in Pakistan, but also from abroad. The closing session of the first day was addressed by Dr Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan.

The President while expressing his views on the topic “The Way Forward for Pakistan” said that a certain phase comes in life when every human gets highly motivated to opt for earning livelihood, getting better education and improved lifestyle after observing different situations in life.”

Ali Akhai, Chairman Martin Dow Group said “In 2017 the Founding Chairman of Martin Dow Group Jawed Akhai (late) collaborated with Nutshell Conferences Group to give birth to the most successful corporate event “The Leaders In Islamabad Business Summit” (LIIBS) and today Martin Dow is glad to be a part of the 4th edition. Over the years this event has attracted the finest talent from across the globe to meet in Pakistan for two days to learn, contribute, dialogue, and implement key global initiates for a better tomorrow.”

Earlier, welcoming the delegates and the audience, Azfar Ahsan, CEO Nutshell Conferences Group said “that the ‘Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit’ is the result of my collaboration with Javed Akhai (late), founding chairman of Martin Dow. The intent was to host an annual conference in Pakistan, gathering renowned speakers and delegates from round the world in Pakistan. It is the need of the hour that 230 million Pakistanis should firmly unite themselves on several key issues with one single voice and unshakeable stance. Collaboration is extremely essential for progress and continuous prosperity of Pakistan.” The first day of the summit witnessed discussions on various topics such as “Pakistan 2047”, “CEO’s Dialogue on Re-imagining Leadership, Productivity and the Workplace”, “CPEC & the Way Forward,” “Innovative Policy Making for Post-Pandemic work” and “The Way forward for Pakistan”.

The business summit was also addressed by Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh, Dr Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, Dr Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, CEO’s of top corporates including K-Electric, Martin Dow, Mobilink, Faysal Bank, Siemens, SAP, Telenor, JBS and others were present in large numbers. The Nutshell Group’s initiative of holding such an extensive business summit received immense appreciation from the guests and the public at large. CEO Nutshell, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan is dedicated to further stretch the boundaries of this conference at a regional level in the coming years.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021