ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.14%)
ASL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.81%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.66%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.5%)
FFBL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.6%)
FNEL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.65%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 39.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-6.04%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.01%)
KAPCO 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.02%)
MDTL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.59%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
NETSOL 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -9.80 (-7.04%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.16%)
PAEL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.08%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.32%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.00 (-4.13%)
UNITY 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -103.12 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,704 Decreased By ▼ -772.77 (-3.29%)
KSE100 45,198 Decreased By ▼ -399.4 (-0.88%)
KSE30 17,790 Decreased By ▼ -238.95 (-1.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise for third session on tech, energy boost

  • The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose nearly 1% to 7,366.6, marking its best day since Aug. 2, after closing 0.3% higher on Wednesday
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, driven by tech and energy firms, with strong gains on Wall Street overnight also supporting sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose nearly 1% to 7,366.6, marking its best day since Aug. 2, after closing 0.3% higher on Wednesday.

All three major US stock indexes rose overnight after the Federal Reserve said it would likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, while concerns also eased over a default by property developer China Evergrande.

In Australia, technology stocks rose 2.4%, with Afterpay Ltd adding 3.7% and ML Payments Ltd gaining 2.4% as the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose more than 1% overnight.

The energy index rose 2.1% to its highest level in more than seven weeks, led by Washington H Soul Pattinson and Co Ltd rising 5.11% and Beach Energy gaining 3.3%.

Energy majors Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search advanced as much as 2.4% and 3.0%, respectively, as oil prices settled higher overnight after US crude stocks fell to their lowest in three years.

Financial stocks rose 1.1%, with Zip Co Ltd advancing 3.8%, followed by Hub24 Ltd gaining 3.5%, while the "Big Four" banks added between 0.7% and 1.5%.

The gold index, however, fell half a percent as Alkane Resources shed 4.2% and Dacian Gold lost 2.4% as bullion lost some sheen on the Fed's latest signals.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.33% to 13,259.8.

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, gained 2.3% after posting a profit surge and proposing a new capital structure to expand its domestic share.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares rise for third session on tech, energy boost

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL for exporters

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Read more stories