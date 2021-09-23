ANL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
CBOT soybeans may rise into $12.92-1/4 to $12.98-1/2 range

  • Immediate Support is at $12.77-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into the $12.64-3/4 to $12.71 range
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may break a resistance at $12.85-1/4 per bushel and rise into $12.92-1/4 to $12.98-1/2 range.

The downtrend has been developing within a falling wedge, the lower trendline of which provides a strong support. The contract could be bouncing towards the upper trendline.

Immediate Support is at $12.77-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into the $12.64-3/4 to $12.71 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Soybeans

