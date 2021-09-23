ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
ASC 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
GGGL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
GGL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.47%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
NETSOL 136.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.1%)
PAEL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
TELE 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.88%)
TRG 170.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.39%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.87%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (0.07%)
BR30 23,657 Increased By ▲ 180.52 (0.77%)
KSE100 45,830 Increased By ▲ 232.51 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,058 Increased By ▲ 29.06 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices ease as dollar firms on Fed rate hike comments

  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,764.06 per ounce, as of 0329 GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.9% to $1,763.50 per ounce
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

Gold prices dipped on Thursday as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve signalled a withdrawal of its asset purchases by next year and a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike, dimming the appeal of the non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,764.06 per ounce, as of 0329 GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.9% to $1,763.50 per ounce.

New projections from the Fed's two-day policy meet showed half of the officials were ready to raise interest rates next year in response to heating inflation.

Spot gold may fall into $1,756-$1,763 range

Gold is often considered a hedge against higher inflation, but a Fed rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a withdrawal process of monthly bond purchases could begin after the central bank's November policy meeting as long as US job growth through September is "reasonably strong."

"Everyone is going to be focused on how persistent these inflation pressures are and whether the Fed needs to be little bit more hasty in hiking the Fed funds rate in response ... Once we start talking about rate hikes that's going to be really bad for gold prices," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

The dollar index hit a one-month high, diminishing gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

On the technicals front, spot gold may revisit its Sept. 20 low of $1,741.86, as the drop on Wednesday confirmed completion of the bounce from this level, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver fell 0.3% to $22.60 per ounce.

Palladium was steady at $2,023.37, after a 6.2% gain on Wednesday, their biggest one-day rise since March 2020.

Platinum edged 0.2% lower to $994.84.

Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices ease as dollar firms on Fed rate hike comments

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories