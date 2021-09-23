ANL 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
ASC 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
ASL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FFBL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.84%)
GGL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
JSCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.67%)
KAPCO 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.96%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.03%)
NETSOL 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.65%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
TELE 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.19%)
TRG 171.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
UNITY 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
WTL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.69%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,593 Increased By ▲ 116.42 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,849 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.55%)
KSE30 18,063 Increased By ▲ 34.26 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ratings agency cuts China growth forecast on property woes

  • Financial markets have tumbled over fears that the Chinese group could collapse, leading to possible contagion in the world's second-biggest economy and beyond
AFP 23 Sep 2021

BEIJING: Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday cut its growth forecast for China's economy this year citing a slowdown in the country's colossal property sector, which is also facing headwinds over faltering real estate giant Evergrande.

China enjoyed a swift economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, but strict new rules on the country's developers have caused a deleveraging rush and helped push housing giant Evergrande to crisis point.

Financial markets have tumbled over fears that the Chinese group could collapse, leading to possible contagion in the world's second-biggest economy and beyond.

Fitch Ratings said it expected growth to come in at 8.1 percent this year, compared with a previous 8.4 percent estimate, saying the "main factor weighing on the outlook is the slowdown in the property sector".

China Evergrande bonds fall sharply on default worries, onshore bond temporarily suspended

Weakness in the property market comes after a recent bout of regulatory tightening by authorities looking to rein in surging prices and companies' excessive borrowing.

Beijing has cracked down on developers in a bid to force them to offload debt, introducing its "three red lines" to curb leverage last year.

"Housing starts are falling and financial pressures are weighing on real-estate investment," Fitch said in its latest report.

"Residential investment directly accounts for around 10 percent of GDP and property activity has large spill-overs to other industries," it added.

The property slowdown is also expected to hit emerging markets, taking a toll on global commodity demand.

On Wednesday, Chinese premier Li Keqiang called for efforts to keep the economy running steadily, state media reported.

A State Council meeting he chaired underlined measures to promote consumption, stabilise commodity prices and maintain growth of foreign investment and trade.

Anxious investors were keeping tabs on whether Evergrande makes a payment on an offshore bond due Thursday.

Global markets were roiled earlier this week by worries that the firm did not have enough cash to even service its debts, raising warnings it would default and lead to a possible collapse.

However, hopes that it could avert a disorderly debt resolution were boosted Wednesday when it announced it had reached a deal to repay interest on a separate, domestic bond that was also due Thursday.

Credit ratings agency Fitch

Comments

1000 characters

Ratings agency cuts China growth forecast on property woes

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories