ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vaccination made compulsory for factory workers in Punjab

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resources, Ansar Majeed Khan has said that no worker will be allowed to work in any factory across the province after 30th September if not vaccinated.

He issued instructions to the factory owners and workers and concerned officers here on Wednesday while talking to journalists after having meeting with labor leaders in his office.

The Minister said school transport facilities to the children of laborers would continue and in this regard worker welfare fund section had already issued tenders to obtain the transport facility from the private sector.

On the demands of the worker leaders, the Minister directed to concerned authorities to dispose of welfare grants applications received from 2017 to 2019.

Minister further said during the last three years, three lakhs social security cards have been issued to the laborers and labor department is going to devise a mechanism that every laborer could get Sehat card facility.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) would also be signed with the financial institution for ensuring labor card facility, he added. In order to protect the financial interests of the laborers, their salaries would be ensured through their bank accounts which would also be helpful for payment of minimum wages protection to the laborers.

He also directed the concerned authorities to give admissions to the children of laborers in schools on the basis of provisional certificate and school fee would be paid by the Labor Department.

Provincial Minister also took notice of the closures of power looms at Jhang and directed DG Labor to intervene for redressal of the problem. DG Labor Faisal Zahoor, Vice Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution were also present along with other concerned officers on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ansar Majeed Khan factory workers school transport

Comments

Comments are closed.

Vaccination made compulsory for factory workers in Punjab

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories