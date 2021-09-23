Vaccination made compulsory for factory workers in Punjab

LAHORE: The Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resources, Ansar Majeed Khan has said that no worker will be allowed to work in any factory across the province after 30th September if not vaccinated.

He issued instructions to the factory owners and workers and concerned officers here on Wednesday while talking to journalists after having meeting with labor leaders in his office.

The Minister said school transport facilities to the children of laborers would continue and in this regard worker welfare fund section had already issued tenders to obtain the transport facility from the private sector.

On the demands of the worker leaders, the Minister directed to concerned authorities to dispose of welfare grants applications received from 2017 to 2019.

Minister further said during the last three years, three lakhs social security cards have been issued to the laborers and labor department is going to devise a mechanism that every laborer could get Sehat card facility.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) would also be signed with the financial institution for ensuring labor card facility, he added. In order to protect the financial interests of the laborers, their salaries would be ensured through their bank accounts which would also be helpful for payment of minimum wages protection to the laborers.

He also directed the concerned authorities to give admissions to the children of laborers in schools on the basis of provisional certificate and school fee would be paid by the Labor Department.

Provincial Minister also took notice of the closures of power looms at Jhang and directed DG Labor to intervene for redressal of the problem. DG Labor Faisal Zahoor, Vice Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution were also present along with other concerned officers on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021