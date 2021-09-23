Ogra scam: AC completes cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, completed cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses in the mega corruption Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) scam against former Ogra chairman Tauqeer Sadiq and 10 others.

The Accountability Court-I Judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case completed cross-examination of two witnesses, Ijaz Ahmad and Altaf Hussain.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Sohail Arif, and Defence counsel Arshad Taraiz appeared before the court.

Witness Altaf Hussain said that he appeared before the NAB investigation officer (IO) along with Asmat Ullah Kanizi and Tayaba Hassan.

He said the government received Gas Development Surcharge (GDS) from distribution companies on amount which they receive from consumers.

Prescribed price for the disturbing companies is determined by the Ogra.

The witness said that after increase in unaccounted for gas (UFG) benchmark, the Sindh High Court (SHC) and the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted injunctive order against Ogra on the application of distribution companies.

The injunctive order of the LHC remained operative till 2013 and SHC remained operative till November 2016.

The Ogra could not review UFG benchmark due to injunctive orders of the high courts.

The other accused in the case included Mir Kamal FaridBijarani, Jawad Jameel, Abdul Rasheed, Syed Arsalan Iqbal, Yousuf G Ansari, and Mansoor Muzaffar.

Former Ogra chief Sadiq has been accused of misuse of powers to inflict Rs 82 billion losses to the national exchequer.

Sadiq is the main accused in the mega Rs 82 billion scam along with three co-accused, Muzaffer Ali, member gas, Mir Kamal Farid, member finance, and Jawad Jameel, staff officer to the chairman Ogra.

In the corruption reference, the NAB has alleged that Sadiq gave undue and illegal favours to private companies and individuals causing a loss of Rs 82 billion to the national exchequer.

It is further alleged that Sadiq and other co-accused in the case provided undue financial relief to private firms and individuals, and issued licenses for the CNG stations on fake or bogus documents.

The court after completion of cross-examination of two witness, summoned witness, Aamir Nusrat and Shazia Baig to appear for recording their statements on the next hearing to be held on September 30.

