Diamonds, other valuable items worth Rs11m seized at JIAK

23 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Customs Collectorate, Airport on Wednesday recovered substantial quantity of diamonds, expansive watch and other electronic items worth Rs 11 million from a passenger.

According to details, the customs staff posted at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi (JIAK) intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and recovered hundreds of precious diamonds weighing 136 carats, a Rolex watch and other electronic items valuing around Rs 11 million. Consequent upon the recovery, he has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

Later, on his information, his financier who was also travelling in the same flight has also been detained. Further investigation is under way.

