ANL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.94%)
ASC 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.37%)
ASL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.25%)
FCCL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FFL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.55%)
FNEL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.44%)
GGGL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.85%)
GGL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.08%)
MLCF 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-11.06%)
PAEL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
POWER 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
PTC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
SNGP 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.64%)
TRG 171.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.62%)
UNITY 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.36%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.18%)
BR100 4,824 Decreased By ▼ -34.1 (-0.7%)
BR30 23,688 Decreased By ▼ -177.44 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,581 Decreased By ▼ -428.12 (-0.93%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -195.85 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Sep 22, 2021
Sports

Suarez fires Atletico top with late double at Getafe

  • Hosts Getafe took the lead through Stefan Mitrovic on the stroke of half-time, but the game changed when Carles Alena was sent off in the 74th minute
AFP 22 Sep 2021

MADRID: Luis Suarez scored twice, including an injury-time winner, as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat 10-man Getafe 2-1 and move top of La Liga on Tuesday.

Hosts Getafe took the lead through Stefan Mitrovic on the stroke of half-time, but the game changed when Carles Alena was sent off in the 74th minute.

Reigning champions Atletico are now a point clear of city rivals Real Madrid who host Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

"In the first half, we had a lack of movement, of dynamism, and the match was flat until the opponents' goal," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

"In the second period, the match had more rhythm, more intensity, we had more efficiency in attack."

A goalless draw with fellow unbeaten side Athletic Bilbao at the weekend saw them drop two points behind Real in the early table and Simeone's men were far from convincing again for long stages.

A limp first-half display from the visitors ended in poor fashion as Getafe defender Mitrovic headed home.

Antoine Griezmann and Suarez, who saw a header strike the crossbar, both went close to an equaliser before former Barcelona midfielder Alena gave Atletico a helping hand.

Alena, who had already been booked, was given a straight red card following a VAR review for a poor studs-up challenge on Brazilian international Matheus Cunha.

Suarez made Alena pay only four minutes later, running onto Mario Hermoso's long pass and lashing a left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The Uruguayan completed the comeback just as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, nodding in at the back post as Getafe goalkeeper David Soria backtracked after initially attempting to collect Sime Vrsaljko's cross.

Suarez, who was making only his third league start in six games this term, has now scored three La Liga goals this season.

Griezmann, though, is still yet to find the net in four appearances since rejoining the club from Barcelona.

"He is in the process of adapting to this new Atletico, which is no longer the Atletico he had known," said Simeone of the Frenchman.

"I'm sure he will shine like before, I have no doubts."

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Bilbao lost 2-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano, for whom Colombian veteran Falcao scored his first goal in memorable style, a winner six minutes into injury time.

And Celta Vigo notched up their first victory of the campaign by beating winless Levante 2-0 thanks to goals from Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez.

Luis Suarez

