Markets

Mainland Chinese markets open 1.4% down

  • The Shanghai Composite fell 1.40 percent, or 50.76 points, to 3,563.21
AFP 22 Sep 2021

HONG KONG: Mainland Chinese stocks lost more than one percent at the start of Wednesday as they reopened after an extended weekend, with traders spooked by fears about the impact of the potential collapse of property giant Evergrande.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.40 percent, or 50.76 points, to 3,563.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also dropped 1.40 percent, or 34.22 points, to 2,411.83.

Hong Kong was closed for a holiday.

Shenzhen Composite Index Shanghai Composite HongKong Chinese stocks

