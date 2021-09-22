ANL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
ASC 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.17%)
ASL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.48%)
FCCL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FFL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
FNEL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
GGGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.37%)
GGL 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.07%)
MLCF 34.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.24%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-11.06%)
PAEL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
POWER 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PRL 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
PTC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.94%)
SNGP 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
TELE 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.86%)
TRG 171.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.62%)
UNITY 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.18%)
WTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.53%)
BR100 4,824 Decreased By ▼ -33.71 (-0.69%)
BR30 23,709 Decreased By ▼ -156.68 (-0.66%)
KSE100 45,594 Decreased By ▼ -415.26 (-0.9%)
KSE30 17,985 Decreased By ▼ -193.53 (-1.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Brazil's health minister tests positive for Covid-19 at UN gathering

  • The other members of the delegation have been tested and are negative, said the official Brazilian government press release
AFP 22 Sep 2021

BRASÍLIA: Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday after attending the UN General Assembly in New York that was inaugurated by his president, Jair Bolsonaro, according to an official statement.

"The other members of the delegation have been tested and are negative," said the official Brazilian government press release.

Queiroga, who had received a Covid-19 vaccine, was the second member of Bolsonaro's entourage to test positive for the virus since arriving in New York for the UN gathering.

The 55-year-old health minister will remain in the United States for a period of isolation, even though the rest of the delegation has returned to Brazil.

Bolsonaro, who appeared without a mask on several occasions during the trip, has not been not vaccinated and repeated that he would be "the last" Brazilian to receive the vaccine.

Queiroga was with Bolsonaro, who last year survived a bout of the virus, at several events, including a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

He was "doing well," the statement said. He wrote on Twitter that while following "all health security protocols," the ministry "will continue to take firm action to deal with the pandemic in Brazil."

Bolsonaro caused a stir on social media after a photograph showed him taking few precautions against contagion while around others in his delegation, as he ate a slice of pizza from a New York street vendor.

The health minister was the only one in the photo wearing a mask, but he had pulled it down under his chin.

Under fire for his controversial handling of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 591,000 lives in Brazil, Bolsonaro opened the General Assembly with a speech in which he made several misleading or inaccurate statements, some of which related to the pandemic, according to AFP's Factcheck team.

Brazil's health minister tests positive for Covid-19 at UN gathering

