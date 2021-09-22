KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,883.03 High: 4,997.51 Low: 4,860.65 Net Change: (-) 73.17 Volume ('000): 288,221 Value ('000): 10,014,820 Makt Cap 1,119,075,003,949 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,085.59 NET CH. (-) 158.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,560.33 NET CH. (-) 46.31 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,537.40 NET CH. (-) 17.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,764.08 NET CH. (-) 31.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,046.62 NET CH. (-) 112.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-September-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021