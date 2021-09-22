Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
22 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,883.03
High: 4,997.51
Low: 4,860.65
Net Change: (-) 73.17
Volume ('000): 288,221
Value ('000): 10,014,820
Makt Cap 1,119,075,003,949
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,085.59
NET CH. (-) 158.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,560.33
NET CH. (-) 46.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,537.40
NET CH. (-) 17.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,764.08
NET CH. (-) 31.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,046.62
NET CH. (-) 112.16
------------------------------------
As on: 21-September-2021
====================================
