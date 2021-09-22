Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
22 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 168.6902
Pound Sterling 230.6332
Euro 197.5025
Japanese Yen 1.5377
===========================
