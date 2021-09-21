NAB decides to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties in Avenfield reference

The National Accountability Burea (NAB) Lahore has decided to sell former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties to recover the £8-million (more than Rs1 billion) fine imposed on him in the Avenfield reference case, it was reported on Tuesday.

As part of the procedure, the accountability bureau will auction the former premier's properties. The auction amount will then be submitted towards government revenue. The NAB has already passed an order to all Lahore DCs, instructing them to provide details of Nawaz’s sealed properties in the city.

The recoveries will be initiated under the Land Revenue Act, 1967.

Maryam granted time

On September 8, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar 15 days' time to arrange another lawyer during the hearing of appeals against the sentences in the Avenfield case.

IHC grants 15 days to Maryam Nawaz to appoint lawyer in Avenfield reference

Maryam had requested the court to allow her one month time to arrange a lawyer as her legal representative in the case, Amjad Pervez, was not able to pursue the proceedings due to health issues.

The PML-N vice president told the bench that she wanted to file a new petition in the court before speaking on the merits of the case. She maintained that the court should hear her petition before pursuing the appeals against the convictions.

Avenfield reference: IHC grants one-day exemption to Maryam

The IHC allowed Maryam to appoint a new lawyer and adjourned the hearing until September 23.

The conviction

On July 6, 2018, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar (retd) in the Avenfield Apartment reference and awarded them prison terms of 10 years, seven years, and one year, respectively.

The court had later suspended their respective sentences.