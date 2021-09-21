PCB considering NCB proposal on ODI series at 'neutral' venue

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a proposal of the New Zealand Cricket Board (NCB) for rescheduling Pak-New Zealand limited over series at a neutral venue. Sources claimed that the New Zealand Cricket Board officials contacted their counterparts in the PCB and offered to reschedule the abandoned series on a neutral venue.

The sources said the PCB is presently not ready to accept the offer of New Zealand Board, as it had to face set back due to cancellation of New Zealand series.

It may be noted that the New Zealand Cricket Board had pulled out its team at the eleventh hour of ODI series due to security threat. "We appreciate this has been a terribly difficult time for the PCB and wish to pass on our sincere thanks to chief executive Wasim Khan and his team for their professionalism and care," an official of NCB said.

On the other hand, Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan urged all the government and opposition's members of provincial assembly to show solidarity with Pakistan cricket team by playing a match on October 9.

