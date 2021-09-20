ANL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.95%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
GGGL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 151.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.13%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.35%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.31%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
UNITY 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.99%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syrian military chief makes rare visit to Jordan to discuss border security

Reuters 20 Sep 2021

AMMAN: Syria's defence minister visited Jordan on Sunday to discuss stability on their mutual border, the first such meeting since the Syrian conflict erupted a decade ago when the two neighbours supported opposing factions, officials said.

The meeting follows a major army offensive to retake the last rebel bastion in southern Syria, and after reestablising control this month over Deraa, a city south of Damascus, in a Russian brokered deal that averted an all-out military assault led by Iranian-backed units of the army.

Jordanian army head Lieutenant General Yousef Hunaiti met Syrian Defence Minister and Chief of Staff Ali Ayyoub over the Deraa situation and to discuss issues such as the fight against terrorism and drug smuggling in the area, Jordan's army said.

"The talks are within the concern to intensify future coordination over all common issues," a statement from Jordan's army said.

The Syrian army's pro-Iranian elite Fourth Division had for over two months besieged the area where the first peaceful protests against authoritarian rule broke out in 2011 before security forces cracked down and unrest developed into civil war.

Jordan's King Abdullah, a staunch US ally, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Moscow in August where he said Russian troops who helped reverse the tide of Syria's conflict in Syrian President Bashar al Assad's favour, had succeeded in stabilizing the country.

Jordan had for years supported mainstream Western-backed rebels who controlled southern Syria until a campaign by the Syrian army in 2018 aided by Russian air power and Iranian-backed militias retook the province.

Thousands of rebels, who once received arms and support funnelled through Jordan, handed over their weapons under surrender deals brokered by Moscow.

Moscow gave guarantees to Israel, Jordan and Washington at the time that it would prevent Iranian-backed militias from expanding their influence in the area that also borders Israel's Golan Heights.

The retaking of Deraa by government forces earlier this month has brought with it control of several towns and villages that until recently defied state authority.

Jordan and Israel are alarmed by an expanding Iranian presence through its penetration of Syrian army units and the proliferation of Tehran-funded militias who now hold sway in southern Syria, senior Western diplomats say.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has also consolidated its presence in Quneitra, a province that borders Deraa to the west along Israel's Golan Heights.

The military talks between Syria and Jordan, sources said, also addressed a major spike in drug smuggling in recent months which Jordanian officials say Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah is behind.

Hezbollah denies Western allegations it is behind a multi-billion dollar drug smuggling network that moves from Syria via Jordan to export to the Gulf.

King Abdullah Syria's defence minister Deraa Chief of Staff Ali Ayyoub

Comments

1000 characters

Syrian military chief makes rare visit to Jordan to discuss border security

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Read more stories