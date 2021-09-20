ANL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.95%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
GGGL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 151.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.13%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.35%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.31%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
UNITY 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.99%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Australia shares post worst session in 7 months on weaker commodity prices

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 2.1% lower at 7,248.2, marking its steepest drop since Feb. 26
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

Australian shares fell more than 2% on Monday in their worst session in nearly seven months, as weak commodity prices hammered mining and energy stocks, while AusNet Services soared after receiving a sweetened buyout offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 2.1% lower at 7,248.2, marking its steepest drop since Feb. 26.

Commodity prices were weighed down by a stronger US dollar, which rallied to a month high as looming catastrophe at indebted property giant China Evergrande added extra nerves to a cautious mood.

"A lot of the Evergrande debt issuance are in US dollars and that's making a strong argument to hold the dollar right now," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Heavyweight miners fell more than 4% to lead the decline on the benchmark index, pressured by a slump in Chinese iron ore futures.

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd extended losses into a fourth session, while rival BHP Group Ltd tumbled to a 10-month low.

Gold stocks tracked bullion prices lower and hit multi-month troughs, with Australia's biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining shedding 1.8%. Energy stocks dropped 3% in their worst session in more than a month.

Property stocks also fell, with Lendlease Group and Goodman Group shedding 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

"Evergrande is one of the major property owners in Australia... They will be forced to liquidate large amounts of property to fulfil their debt obligations and that will really hurt property and property-related stocks," Smoling said.

Shares of AusNet Services soared to a record close as the company said it had opened its books to an affiliate of Canadian infrastructure investor Brookfield Asset Management after receiving a higher non-binding buyout proposal of A$9.57 billion ($6.95 billion).

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4% lower at 13,178.58.

