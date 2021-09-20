Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Australian shares are set to fall on Monday, likely dragged down by tech stocks taking cues from a softer end on Wall Street on Friday, with energy and local mining stocks also expected to fall due to weaker commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 101.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.8% to 7,403.7 points on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.48% to 13,170.7 in early trade.