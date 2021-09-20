ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.16%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.02%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.03%)
GGL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.72%)
TELE 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.45%)
TRG 172.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.4%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

  • The benchmark fell 0.8% to 7,403.7 points on Friday
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

Australian shares are set to fall on Monday, likely dragged down by tech stocks taking cues from a softer end on Wall Street on Friday, with energy and local mining stocks also expected to fall due to weaker commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 101.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.8% to 7,403.7 points on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.48% to 13,170.7 in early trade.

Australian shares New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index WallStreet

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories