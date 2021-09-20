ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.21%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.98%)
GGL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
TELE 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.4%)
TRG 172.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.49%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may break support at $12.64-3/4 and fall more

  • The bounce triggered by this support has completed, as confirmed by the deep fall from the Sept. 16 high of $13.08
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a support at $12.64-3/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $12.54-1/4.

The bounce triggered by this support has completed, as confirmed by the deep fall from the Sept. 16 high of $13.08.

The downtrend from $14.18 may have resumed.

Resistance is at $12.77-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain limited to $12.85-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may break support at $12.64-3/4 and fall more

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Read more stories