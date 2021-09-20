Palm oil falls as US harvest puts pressure on rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Monday, hovering near an 18-day low touched in the previous session, as prices were pressured by a sell-off in rival edible oils due to a rapid progress in the U.S harvest season.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit, or 1.81%, to 4,184 ringgit ($999.04) a tonne during early trade.

Earlier in the session, the contract tumbled up to 5.37%.

Fundamentals