ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.21%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
GGGL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.8%)
GGL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
TELE 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.4%)
TRG 172.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.49%)
UNITY 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Palm oil falls as US harvest puts pressure on rival oils

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Monday, hovering near an 18-day low touched in the previous session, as prices were pressured by a sell-off in rival edible oils due to a rapid progress in the U.S harvest season.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit, or 1.81%, to 4,184 ringgit ($999.04) a tonne during early trade.

Earlier in the session, the contract tumbled up to 5.37%.

Fundamentals

  • The market is awaiting the Sept. 1-20 export data by cargo surveyors due later in the day.

    • Favorable weather over the weekend boosted US harvest, while exports remain capped by terminals on the US Gulf Coast that continue to struggle with power outages and hurricane-led damage as the country heads into its busiest export season.

    • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%. The Dalian exchange is closed until Tuesday for a public holiday.

    • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may bounce further to 4,323 ringgit per tonne, as it seems to be consolidating within a wedge, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

