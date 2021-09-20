Palm oil falls as US harvest puts pressure on rival oils
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Monday, hovering near an 18-day low touched in the previous session, as prices were pressured by a sell-off in rival edible oils due to a rapid progress in the U.S harvest season.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit, or 1.81%, to 4,184 ringgit ($999.04) a tonne during early trade.
Earlier in the session, the contract tumbled up to 5.37%.
Fundamentals
The market is awaiting the Sept. 1-20 export data by cargo surveyors due later in the day.
Favorable weather over the weekend boosted US harvest, while exports remain capped by terminals on the US Gulf Coast that continue to struggle with power outages and hurricane-led damage as the country heads into its busiest export season.
Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%. The Dalian exchange is closed until Tuesday for a public holiday.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Palm oil may bounce further to 4,323 ringgit per tonne, as it seems to be consolidating within a wedge, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
